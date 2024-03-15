SC directs AGP, AGs to submit report on climate change challenges

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday issued notices to Attorney General for Pakistan and the Advocate Generals of all the four provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory directing them to a submit detail report regarding climate change challenges faced by them and the initiatives taken by their respective governments.

The court also issued notices to Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General/CEO, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) for their independent expert opinion relating to the instant matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Athar Minallah issued the notices on the petition of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan.

The petitioner had submitted that climate change is a serious existential threat to Pakistan. Considering its critical importance, the Pakistan Climate Change Act, 2017 was promulgated on 31.03.2017 with the objective of providing comprehensive adaptation and mitigation policies, plans, programmes, projects and other measures required to address the effects of climate change and for matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto.

His grievance was that Section 5 of the Act envisages the establishment of the Pakistan Climate Change Authority, and without the absence of such Authority, the entire Act has been rendered ineffective. It was also submitted that Pakistan Climate Change Fund under Section 12 of the Act has also not been set up. Further, unless the Authority is established the said Fund cannot be managed under section 13.

It added that Pakistan’s commitment to equitable and effective global climate governance is also evident in its multifaceted approach at COP-28. The nation not only emphasized the financial aspects, calling for simplified access procedures to climate finance and expressing a preference for grant-based financing, but also actively reached a historic agreement on the operationalization of the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements.

The petition said that the agreement, as agreed upon by all parties at COP28 urges developed nations to lead in financial contributions to make up for the irreversible climate change induced damages they have contributed to. This holistic commitment underscores Pakistan’s leadership in navigating the complexities of climate change and its dedication to fostering a fair and transparent global response to the urgent challenges posed by a changing climate.

It continued that similarly, the implications of this fund’s operationalization and dynamics can be profound for climate vulnerable countries like Pakistan which suffer from extreme weather events. The devastation caused by the catastrophic floods in 2022 is distressing proof of the same which caused a total damage of Rs3.2 trillion (US$14.9 billion), a total loss at Rs3.3 trillion (US$15.2 billion) and total needs for recovery and reconstruction at Rs3.5 trillion (US$16.3 million).

The petitioner submitted that against these alarming figures and background, the need for climate finance as new and additional and sustained financial resources with a transparent mechanism, that meets the needs to developing and vulnerable countries like Pakistan, with the speed and scale is direly needed.