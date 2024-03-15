Friday, March 15, 2024
SFA takes action to curb adulteration, imposes fine

March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Sindh Food Authority Hyder­abad and local administration teams have conducted a joint operation in the Market Tow­er area on Thursday.

The action was taken un­der the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Additional Deputy Com­missioner Mehwish Ejaz.

During the operation, two shops selling loose cooking oil were sealed, while a fine of Rs two lac was also imposed on the owners of these shops. Besides that huge quantity of prohibited Ajinomoto was also recovered from two shops. A shop was also sealed and a fine of Rs One lac was also imposed on these shops.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority, Hyderabad, Fida Hussain Khoso said that the sale of loose edible oil and Aji­nomoto is prohibited under the law and the sale of adul­terated food items will not be tolerated in Hyderabad. “We are taking indiscriminate ac­tion against adulterers On the directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain,” he added.

