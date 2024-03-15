Shafqat Shah extends heartfelt wishes on ‘Punjab Culture Day’

SUKKUR - Prominent Politician and Social Activist, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has congratulated the people of Punjab, the land of lush green fields, on the oc­casion of Punjab Culture Day. In his statement on Thurs­day, he said the rich culture of Punjab is famous all over the world and has been nur­tured by great Sufi poets like Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shak­kar, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh. He said Punjab’s poetry, music, festivals, literature, cuisine, lifestyle and hospi­tality have their distinct co­lours and identity. He said, “we should stay connected to our traditions and values and pass them on to the next generations”. He said the people should promote their mother tongue, art and cul­ture. Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Shah wished his love, peace and brotherhood on the oc­casion of Punjab Culture Day.