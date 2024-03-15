Friday, March 15, 2024
Six-month deadline set for repair of Punjab roads

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2024
LAHORE   -   In a meeting regarding rehabilitation of dilapi­dated roads, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz set a six-month deadline for the construction and repair of the big and connecting roads of Punjab. 

On the direction of the chief minister, Provin­cial Minister Sohaib Bharath and Secretary C&W visited and inspected the roads. The CM directed to launch the construction project of five express­ways in collaboration with the public private part­nership soon. It was informed during the meeting that construction of 10 highly dilapidated and dan­gerous condition bridges has been launched.

On the direction of CM, the bridges have been closed and construction and as well as repair has been launched. The CM directed that quality should be ensured in the construction, repair and rehabilitation project of roads at any cost. The CM was informed during the briefing that 811 roads will be constructed, repaired and rehabilitated across Punjab. For the first in the history of Pun­jab, 16558 km construction and repair of roads will be undertaken simultaneously. Senior Provin­cial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Advi­sor Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for C&W Sohaib Ahmed Bharath, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

