Friday, March 15, 2024
Snowfall, freezing weather kill 60 in Afghanistan

Agencies
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, International

KABUL  -  Sixty people died and 23 others were injured due to heavy snow­fall, rains and freezing weather across Afghanistan over the past three weeks, spokesman for na­tional disaster authority Mullah Janan Saeq has said. 

“Over 1,600 houses have been partially or completely de­stroyed and more than 177,000 cattle have died due to the chilly weather during this period,” Saeq said Wednesday in a video­tape released on social media X.

National disaster authority with the collaboration of nation­al and international organiza­tions has provided foodstuffs, non-foodstuffs, and cash to over 22,400 affected families in dif­ferent parts of the country, the spokesman stated. Extreme cold weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan re­cently where the temperature fell to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.

Agencies

