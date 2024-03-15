Snowfall, freezing weather kill 60 in Afghanistan

KABUL - Sixty people died and 23 others were injured due to heavy snow­fall, rains and freezing weather across Afghanistan over the past three weeks, spokesman for na­tional disaster authority Mullah Janan Saeq has said.

“Over 1,600 houses have been partially or completely de­stroyed and more than 177,000 cattle have died due to the chilly weather during this period,” Saeq said Wednesday in a video­tape released on social media X.

National disaster authority with the collaboration of nation­al and international organiza­tions has provided foodstuffs, non-foodstuffs, and cash to over 22,400 affected families in dif­ferent parts of the country, the spokesman stated. Extreme cold weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan re­cently where the temperature fell to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.