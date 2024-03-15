Friday, March 15, 2024
Spain MPs face key vote on amnesty for Catalan separatists

Agencies
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, International

MADRID  -  After months of drama, Spanish lawmakers vote Thursday on a divisive amnesty law for Catalan separatists in a measure crucial for defining the rest of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s term.

Drafted by ruling Socialists and the two Catalan separatist parties, the text is the most controversial piece of legislation parliament has voted on since Sanchez came to power in 2018, even dividing his own elec­torate. The vote comes at a time of heightened tension between the left-wing government and the right-wing opposition Popular Party which have been exchanging insults for weeks over various graft scandals.

Agencies

