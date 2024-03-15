Systemic Reforms

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti’s recent visit to the Bolan Medical College (BMC) hospital was a long-overdue wake-up call for the healthcare sector in the region. The CM’s strict action against absentee healthcare staff sent a clear message that negligence will not be tolerated, especially when it comes to the lives and well-being of the people of Balochistan. Although the stern directive against this facility is a step in the right direction, it is mere­ly scratching the surface of a much deeper issue in regard to health­care and quality infrastructure in the nation.

The persistent problem of absenteeism, particularly among health­care staff in provinces like Sindh and Balochistan, is just one symptom of a larger disease plaguing our facilities. Raiding hospitals to weed out absentee staff is no better than putting a band-aid on a bleeding wound. What we need is a comprehensive effort to root out corruption and ensure accountability within the healthcare sector, holding those responsible for our healthcare system’s decay to the task.

Bugti’s dissatisfaction with the poor quality of construction proj­ects in the region also speaks volumes about the state of infrastruc­ture development in Balochistan. It is simply not enough to throw money at projects and hope for the best. We need standards and we need accountability. It is not a massive demand to expect excellence from those entrusted with the task of building our future. Bugti’s di­rective to improve the standard of ongoing schemes is a start, but it is going to take more than a few stern words to turn things around.

To be clear, the need of the hour is basic competence. Bugti’s call to re­cruit based on merit and without succumbing to pressure is a no-brain­er. It is high time we put an end to the culture of cronyism and nepotism that has plagued Pakistan for far too long. If we want to move forward in these neglected provinces, we need to start by ensuring that those re­sponsible for our development are actually qualified for the job. Such a holistic approach is exactly what is needed to address the systemic is­sues that have held these areas back for far too long.