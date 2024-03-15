TEPA action against illegal signboards

LAHORE - On the instructions of Director General Lahore Development Author­ity (LDA) Tahir Farooq, the Traffic Engineer­ing & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has launched an operation against illegal sign­boards in the city. On Thursday, TEPA teams re­moved illegal signboards from more than three dozen properties in various parts of the city. In the first phase, TEPA teams removed illegal signboards from Jail Road, MM Alam Road, Hali Road, Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market round­about and Mahmood Kasuri Road.