TEPA action against illegal signboards

LAHORE - On the instructions of Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Tahir Farooq, the Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) has launched an operation against illegal signboards in the city. On Thursday, TEPA teams removed illegal signboards from more than three dozen properties in various parts of the city. In the first phase, TEPA teams removed illegal signboards from Jail Road, MM Alam Road, Hali Road, Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market roundabout and Mahmood Kasuri Road.