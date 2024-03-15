Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Thai ex-PM Thaksin makes first public appearance since release

Thai ex-PM Thaksin makes first public appearance since release
Agencies
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, International

CHIANG MAI  -  Thailand’s former prime minis­ter Thaksin Shinawatra visited his hometown in the kingdom’s north on Thursday as he made his first public appearances since being freed early from a jail sentence for graft and abuse of power. The controversial bil­lionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, prayed at the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine before flying by private jet to Chiang Mai for a three-day trip. After landing in Chiang Mai -- his home city and traditional political power base -- at around 9:40 am local time (0240 GMT) he was greeted by his younger sister and her hus­band before heading to a park and greeting sup­porters. “Seventeen years I’ve been waiting for him,” Samniang Kongpolparn, who travelled from northeastern Surin province, told AFP at the park. Alongside him was Bangkok taxi driver Paisal, who had journeyed to see the former politician he called “the PM of my heart”.

Lend a helping hand to state to eradicate poverty: Sialkot DC

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710395091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024