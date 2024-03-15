The epidemic of corruption

A culture of bribery and corrup­tion is prevalent in our coun­try and, with passing time, peo­ple have accepted it as the norm. As a common topic of discussion, it often comes up how our politi­cians have looted the country at the sake of taxpayers’ hard earned money. However, rather than ac­cepting this as common practice, we need to challenge this cul­ture of corruption. Unless we take steps against this disease, our generations to come will be even further buried in our greedy poli­ticians’ debt.

The solution is more difficult than it seems. We have ingrained this culture deeply. In fact, it feels like corruption has seeped into our arteries and polluted the clean blood that circulates through our body. This is to say, corruption is so normal and so deeply integrat­ed into our culture, that it is no longer considered a serious crime, but rather a right of those in pow­er. This applies for anybody hold­ing any position of slight pow­er in Pakistan. Greedy policemen take bribes, and in exchange do not charge fines for road rules vi­olations. It sometimes feels like rules and regulations are only for the weakest in this country. This is discouraging people from going about their everyday lives legally.

It is infuriating when big claims against corruption are made. These claims are baseless, and only for show. No action is tak­en against the corrupt or those in power who misuse it. Even the small level police man faces no re­percussions for his malpractice and involvement in bribery.

It should not be this hard. The problem is not that complicated or difficult to solve. If there is po­litical commitment, there is no problem, big or small, that Pak­istan cannot solve. The problem of corruption is also one such is­sue that can easily be mitigat­ed if powerful people want it. If we give strict punishments to some corrupt people, the oth­ers will get discouraged and scared themselves. Slowly we can change our country, but only if we all commit to it and our pol­iticians really want it.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.