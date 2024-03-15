The epidemic of corruption

A culture of bribery and corruption is prevalent in our country and, with passing time, people have accepted it as the norm. As a common topic of discussion, it often comes up how our politicians have looted the country at the sake of taxpayers’ hard earned money. However, rather than accepting this as common practice, we need to challenge this culture of corruption. Unless we take steps against this disease, our generations to come will be even further buried in our greedy politicians’ debt.
The solution is more difficult than it seems. We have ingrained this culture deeply. In fact, it feels like corruption has seeped into our arteries and polluted the clean blood that circulates through our body. This is to say, corruption is so normal and so deeply integrated into our culture, that it is no longer considered a serious crime, but rather a right of those in power. This applies for anybody holding any position of slight power in Pakistan. Greedy policemen take bribes, and in exchange do not charge fines for road rules violations. It sometimes feels like rules and regulations are only for the weakest in this country. This is discouraging people from going about their everyday lives legally.
It is infuriating when big claims against corruption are made. These claims are baseless, and only for show. No action is taken against the corrupt or those in power who misuse it. Even the small level police man faces no repercussions for his malpractice and involvement in bribery.
It should not be this hard. The problem is not that complicated or difficult to solve. If there is political commitment, there is no problem, big or small, that Pakistan cannot solve. The problem of corruption is also one such issue that can easily be mitigated if powerful people want it. If we give strict punishments to some corrupt people, the others will get discouraged and scared themselves. Slowly we can change our country, but only if we all commit to it and our politicians really want it.
FAISAL ANSAR,
Karachi.