KARACHI - Three members of a bike lifter gang were ar­rested, stolen bike and hashish recovered in separate actions in different localities of Kimari district on Thursday.

According to SSP Kimari Arif Aslam Rao, in first action two bike lifters including Kamran and Ad­nan were apprehended with a stolen bike and 20 gram hashish. In another action, a bike lifter Sha­wan Saeed was apprehended with stolen bike. The detainees were handed over to Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigations.