Unemployment blues

I write this letter with deep con­cern about the vast problem of unemployed youth in our coun­try. Witnessing an ocean of young people, largely unskilled and un­able to express themselves well, yet with high expectations, is deeply troubling.

While millions have acquired degrees, writing a proper para­graph or clearly expressing their thoughts remains a challenge for many. Sadly, even the fortunate of­ten end up as ride-sharing or de­livery boys.

Truth be told, the blame does not solely lie with them. Apart from a handful of elite universi­ties, in classrooms, students learn little other than techniques of blind memorisation and multiple ways to cheat. To make matters worse, administrators and teach­ers themselves, having never read a proper book in their lives or be­ing able to read one, are ill-edu­cated individuals who entered the system with dubious means.

In this crisis, what do our politi­cal parties recommend as the solu­tion? Hold your breath! Their elec­tion manifestos promise yet more universities and colleges, one for every neighbourhood. This crazy expansion is like throwing petrol on a raging fire.

We urgently need a radical overhaul of our education sys­tem. Instead of rote learning, crit­ical thinking, clear communica­tion, and practical skills should be prioritised.

Targeted upskilling programs in technology, communication, and soft skills should be offered to graduates and job seekers. By advocating for these changes, we can empower our youth and build a brighter future for Pakistan.

SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,

Larkana.