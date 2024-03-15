Unemployment blues

I write this letter with deep concern about the vast problem of unemployed youth in our country. Witnessing an ocean of young people, largely unskilled and unable to express themselves well, yet with high expectations, is deeply troubling.
While millions have acquired degrees, writing a proper paragraph or clearly expressing their thoughts remains a challenge for many. Sadly, even the fortunate often end up as ride-sharing or delivery boys.
Truth be told, the blame does not solely lie with them. Apart from a handful of elite universities, in classrooms, students learn little other than techniques of blind memorisation and multiple ways to cheat. To make matters worse, administrators and teachers themselves, having never read a proper book in their lives or being able to read one, are ill-educated individuals who entered the system with dubious means.
In this crisis, what do our political parties recommend as the solution? Hold your breath! Their election manifestos promise yet more universities and colleges, one for every neighbourhood. This crazy expansion is like throwing petrol on a raging fire.
We urgently need a radical overhaul of our education system. Instead of rote learning, critical thinking, clear communication, and practical skills should be prioritised.
Targeted upskilling programs in technology, communication, and soft skills should be offered to graduates and job seekers. By advocating for these changes, we can empower our youth and build a brighter future for Pakistan.
SAJJAD ALI MUGHERI,
Larkana.