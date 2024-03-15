Upcoming visit of Iranian president to Pakistan could seal FTA, says envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday said that there is a strong possibility that the bi­lateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be finalised in the upcoming visit of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi to Paki­stan, which is likely to increase the mu­tual trade between the two countries.

From the upcoming visit of the Ira­nian president to Pakistan, there will be several bilateral economic and trade agreements between the two coun­tries, which will further strengthen the mutual economic and trade relations and promote the bilateral business be­tween the two countries, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam said this during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the invitation of President ICCI, Mr Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawri here in Chamber House. The Iranian ambassa­dor said that the current bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Iran is $2.5 billion, which has increased by 11 percent in the last 11 months.

The ambassador said that after the FTA and bilateral agreements between the two governments for the promo­tion of mutual trade, there is a strong possibility of doubling the mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran to reach $5 billion in the next few years. He said that the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline is a huge facility for the people of Pakistan on be­half of the government of Iran, which will benefit both the domestic and in­dustrial sectors of Pakistan. He said that Iran is serious about resolving Pakistan’s energy problems and that is why Iran completed the Pakistan-Iran gas pipe­line project in 2009 to the border of Pak­istan, which cost Iran $1 billion, so that Pakistan could meet its energy needs. It could be done, but it is still waiting for its completion from the Pakistan side. Iranian envoy said that Iran is already trading with Turkey, Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan in the sector of energy and gas and Pakistan can also adopt the procedure adopted with these countries.

Dr Reza Amiri said that the banking channel in Pakistan and Iran is a big issue, but Iran has a banking channel with Turkey, Bahrain and Iraq, Paki­stan can follow this procedure. He said that Pakistan and Iran need to have strong air, maritime and sea links, which will strengthen the economic relations between the two countries and Pakistan will also be connected to regional and global trade. The ambas­sador emphasised on the closeness of maritime links between the two coun­tries, especially Karachi and Gwadar and Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports and said that Gwadar and Chabahar should be declared as sister ports.

He said that this era is the era of eco­nomic and trade links and it will take time for Pakistan and Iran to connect with regional and global trade through these ports. He said that Pakistan-China Trade Corridor and BRI projects also have strong prospects for economic and trade integration between Pakistan and Iran, which both countries need to work on. He said that the world is currently being connected to each other through various economic and trade corridors and Pakistan and Iran can make their place in the global trade market by con­necting to the North-South and East-West trade corridors. He said that with this both countries can be connected not only to regional trade, especially Central Asia, but also connect to European markets. He said that Pakistan and Iran can fulfil 70 percent of each other’s needs by engag­ing in mutual trade, just as Iran imports halal meat, Pakistan can do a lot of work in Iran in this sector. The Iranian ambas­sador said that Iran is issuing electronic visas to Pakistan businessmen while making visas easier. He said that the rela­tions between the business community of Pakistan and Iran, especially Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tehran Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry, should be further improved.

Meanwhile, addressing to the forum, President Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhat­wri said that Pakistan and Iran’s trade vol­ume exceeds $2.5 billion annually, with Pakistan selling rice and other products to its neighbour, while people living in the border area of Balochistan save money by buying Iranian food and goods from trad­ers across the border. He said that as part of a five-year trade cooperation plan for 2023-2028, Pakistan and Iran aim to in­crease annual trade volume between the two countries to $5 billion. President ICCI said that the two countries are also mem­bers of various regional and international fora such as the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Iran’s forth­coming full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) further facilitates expanded interaction and col­laboration between Pakistan and Iran. He said that fostering deeper people-to-peo­ple exchanges and cooperation in science and technology will be pivotal.