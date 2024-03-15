US Navy ship arrives at Karachi port

ISLAMABAD - The US Navy Ship Indianapolis arrived at the Karachi port, according to an ISPR press release received here. The arrival of the US ship at the Pakistani port was part of a goodwill gesture. Upon arrival, the Pakistan Navy officials welcomed the vessel. The visit of the ship was aimed at promoting mutual engagement between the two navies. The officials from both the sides underlined the need for bilateral contacts and mutual cooperation between the US naval forces and Pakistan Navy. Sea exercise was undertaken during the visit. The Pakistan Navy is committed to the security and peace in the region.