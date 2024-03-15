Friday, March 15, 2024
US Navy ship arrives at Karachi port

STAFF REPORT
March 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   The US Navy Ship Indianapolis arrived at the Karachi port, according to an ISPR press release received here. The arrival of the US ship at the Pakistani port was part of a goodwill gesture. Upon arrival, the Pakistan Navy officials welcomed the vessel. The visit of the ship was aimed at promoting mu­tual engagement between the two navies. The officials from both the sides underlined the need for bilateral contacts and mutual cooperation be­tween the US naval forces and Pakistan Navy. Sea exer­cise was undertaken during the visit. The Pakistan Navy is committed to the security and peace in the region.

