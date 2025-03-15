3-day ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ Food Expo starts

ISLAMABAD - Uzbekistan Embassy in collaboration with the Centaurus Mall has started a three-day “Made in Uzbekistan” Food Expo at the Centaurus Mall.

The three-day expo will feature top Uzbekistan food-related export-quality products for the people of Pakistan. The top 50 exporting companies of Uzbekistan are participating in this expo, with more than 50 selected products on display.

Speaking at the event Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO The Centaurus Group, said that such expos encourage foreign businesses and investors to explore business opportunities, joint ventures and partnerships. He also highlighted that expos provide a platform for local businesses to connect with international buyers, distributors and business partners. He added that Centaurus will continue to host such events in the future, giving countries the opportunity to showcase their local products, services and brands in Pakistan to increase international sales and expand into new markets.

Alisher Tukhtayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, appreciated the Centaurus Mall’s efforts in providing a top-class facility for such expos, which help build stronger economic and diplomatic ties with the host country, encouraging mutual trade and investment opportunities.

Government of Pakistan and Government of Uzbekistan have decided to increase bilateral trade between the two nations to $2 billion, which will be a significant milestone. Therefore efforts are being made to increase bilateral trade and cooperation in the fastest possible way.