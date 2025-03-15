Accelerate Action

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on 8th March, cherishing the political, economic, social, and cultural achievements of women globally. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equity and bringing social change to break barriers to women’s equality. Like other countries, Pakistan also celebrates Women’s Day to recognise the resilience, struggle, and efforts of women and to amplify unheard voices and untold stories. This day serves as a poignant reminder of the progress that has already been achieved and the work that still needs to be done in Pakistan for women’s rights and gender equality. As we embark on this day, let us reflect on the incredible contributions of Pakistani women, whose unwavering commitment, determination, and passion have shaped our nation. Certainly, we have stereotypes, financial barriers, and social stigmas associated with women in Pakistan that hinder their progress in achieving and sustaining quality lives. Despite these hurdles, there are several notable success stories of Pakistani women who have left an indelible mark on every facet of society.

Asma Jahangir, a daring human rights activist, advocated for justice throughout her life; Bilquis Edhi, a philanthropist, dedicated her life to helping others; Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, became a global symbol of the fight for girls’ education; Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest, serves as a source of inspiration for young girls; and Arfa Karim, the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional, demonstrated brilliance in technology at a very young age. These incredible women, along with countless others, have proven that Pakistani women can become symbols of excellence, victory, and strength in every domain of life.

Like many other professions, Pakistan’s political landscape reflects significant contributions from women. From Fatima Jinnah, recognised as the ‘Mother of the Nation’ for her crucial role in the independence movement, to the late Benazir Bhutto, who made history as the world’s first female Prime Minister of a Muslim country, and Maryam Nawaz, who emerged as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab, women have played a significant role in shaping the nation’s governance.

After Benazir Bhutto’s legacy of resilience and strength in the face of adversity, Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a contemporary symbol of vision, commitment, and determination to bring change in Punjab. Regardless of differences in political ideologies, everyone can appreciate Maryam Nawaz’s efforts as a woman for her courage, strength, and resilience in making Punjab a better place to live. Last year, during her oath-taking ceremony, she declared that women are her priority and red line—a powerful statement that reflects her dedication to empowering women across the province. I commend the Chief Minister of Punjab for her dedicated attention to prioritising women’s issues in various ways. However, while celebrating International Women’s Day, I would like to offer a few recommendations to enhance her gender-sensitive policy framework to make Punjab more gender-inclusive.

Transforming Punjab into a digital technology hub aligns with the vision of Pakistan’s digital economy and is one of CM Maryam Nawaz’s significant initiatives. Her administration has actively collaborated with global tech leaders, such as Huawei, to establish strategic partnerships aimed at improving digital growth in Punjab. To enhance Punjab’s digital economy, equal gender participation is crucial.

The Global Gender Gap Index (2024) ranks Pakistan 143rd in economic participation, with only 24.53% of women in the workforce compared to 80.67% of men. Despite the rapid sectoral progress in Pakistan’s digital economy, the participation of women remains very low. Statistics from 2024 reveal that Pakistan’s online retail market is projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2025, yet women’s participation is still under 25%. Similarly, according to Payoneer’s 2023 report, Pakistan ranks as the 4th largest freelancing economy, but women’s participation as freelancers is only 20%, reflecting structural limitations in the gig economy.

Additionally, the ILO Pakistan 2024 survey highlighted that women comprise over 60% of home-based workers, but their transition to online businesses remains minimal due to their lack of skills and resources to use digital platforms, resulting in lower earnings in the digital age.

In light of this, I suggest that CM Punjab take certain actions to increase women’s participation in Pakistan’s digital economy. For instance, nationwide initiatives should be launched to equip women, especially home-based workers, with skills such as financial literacy, freelancing platform management, and e-commerce operations. Language is another barrier for women with low literacy levels. To address this issue, partnerships with ed-tech companies should be established to deliver online learning in Urdu and other regional languages. This initiative could boost the confidence of women from less privileged backgrounds. Moreover, public awareness campaigns must be an integral part of the policy framework to challenge cultural and social taboos. Highlighting role models and success stories of Pakistani women in technology, freelancing, and e-commerce can play a key role in inspiring others.

A truly safe environment is one where individuals can report without fear of judgement or backlash. It is indeed a commendable initiative of Maryam Nawaz to inaugurate the very first virtual women’s police station, offering various facilities. A safety app, “Never Again,” was also launched on the same day. Women can now contact the police through the 15 Call helpline, Women Safety App live chat feature, video call feature, Punjab Police App, and Safe City web portal. This innovation allows women to file complaints without visiting police stations, which were previously considered taboo and deemed unsafe and unsuitable for them. Police reported that after the inauguration of this Virtual Women’s Police Station, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received within two months.

Another dedicated woman under CM Punjab’s leadership is Ms Hina Pervaiz Butt, who is the Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority. She is committed to the revival and activation of women’s protection centres in Punjab, which had previously been underutilised. These centres offer legal, psychological, and medical aid, along with shelter, to victims of gender-based violence (GBV). A special dedicated helpline, 1737, is also operational, offering support, legal advice, and psychological counselling for GBV cases round the clock.

Dr. Ayesha Ashfaq

The writer is the Chairperson and Associate Professor at the Department of Media & Development Communica-tion, University of the Punjab, Lahore.