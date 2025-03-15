ANF recovers 927 kg drugs in 8 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations recovered over 927 kg drugs worth more than Rs 188 million and arrested 8 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 1.490 kg ice hidden in the luggage of a passenger going to Riyadh was recovered at Karachi International Airport. 500 kg opium and 50 kg ice were recovered from Mashkhel area of Washik in Balochistan. 291.6 kg hashish and 64.4 kg opium were recovered near Samanabad in Faisalabad and two suspects were arrested during the operation.

9.950 kg hashish, 1.5 kg ice and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from a house in Shahpur Kanjran in Lahore during an operation and a woman was also arrested.3 kg ice was recovered.

from a car intercepted near Balili Road in Quetta and a suspect was arrested.In another operation near Shahpur Kanjran Lahore, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a drug dealer.1.2 kg hashish, 2 grams cocaine and 150 grams ice were recovered from a Nigerian checked near a hospital on GT Road Rawalpindi.

12 grams cocaine and 300 grams ice were recovered from a Nigerian woman rounded up near G-10 Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are underway.