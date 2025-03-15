Armed Forces bravely defeated terrorists after train hijacking: Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday inaugurated the “I Work for Sindh dot com” App, developed by the Information Department of the Government of Sindh to support unemployed youth.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House in Sindh, Karachi, and was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, provincial ministers, special assistants, advisors, and spokespersons, members of the business community, social media activists, and individuals from various other fields.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that following the Jaffar Express incident, Pakistan’s armed forces bravely defeated the terrorists.

He said that due to the limited availability of government jobs, the government will now focus on creating opportunities for direct employment. He added that, in addition to provide houses to flood victims, ownership rights are also being granted to women to help them achieve financial stability.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the private sector plays a key role in job creation and encouraged its participation in this platform to provide employment opportunities for the skilled youth of Sindh.

He added that the PPP Youth Wing and PSF will launch a promotional campaign for the app to ensure that as many young people as possible can benefit from it.

He also shared the good news that the people of Sindh will now have the opportunity to pursue education at major universities worldwide, including Oxford.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah stated that the Sindh government has launched a job portal, allowing the province’s youth to register themselves. He explained that this platform will connect job providers and job seekers in one place, helping to accelerate the province’s development.

He urged all job providers and job seekers to register on the portal as extensively as possible. The Chief Minister added that job advertisements for grades one to four will also be posted on the portal, while jobs for grades five to fifteen will be allocated through IBA to ensure complete transparency. He further stated that the portal will be linked to temporary job opportunities, enabling individuals working on various projects to access employment opportunities more easily.

He stated that the government will take all necessary steps to ensure the success of the job portal and will actively promote it to maximize its reach and benefit as many people as possible.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that 65 percent of Pakistan’s population consists of youth, which is why the Sindh government has introduced this job portal.

He explained that through this app, both educated and skilled individuals will be able to upload their CVs, enabling them to find employment opportunities that match their abilities.

He described the job portal as a beacon of hope for unemployed youth, providing employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors.