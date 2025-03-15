Saturday, March 15, 2025
ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail until April 8 in May 9 violence cases

Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Lahore

LAHORE  -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, until April 8 in three cases related to the May 9 violence. Due to the leave of ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, Duty Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing on Ayub’s pre-arrest bail applications. The opposition leader appeared before the court and marked his attendance during the proceedings. Omar Ayub faces multiple charges, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of Shadman Police Station.

