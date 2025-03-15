Saturday, March 15, 2025
Atif Aslam’s soulful rendition of Faslon Ko Takalluf evokes devotion, unity

Web Desk
6:10 PM | March 15, 2025
Fatima Fertilizer joins hands with Atif Aslam to present a heartfelt rendition of the classic masterpiece Faslon Ko Takalluf. This special collaboration aims to bring people together in faith and reflection during the sacred month, fostering a spirit of love, devotion, and spiritual connection.

The rendition, a beautiful Urdu naat, is chanted with deep love and reverence for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The soulful melody also conveys a strong, heartfelt desire to visit the Mosque of the Prophet (SAW) in Madinah.

"Ramzan is a time of reflection, togetherness, and gratitude. Through this rendition of Faslon Ko Takalluf, we aim to express a heartfelt longing for Madinah and its timeless serenity. At Fatima Fertilizer, we believe that Ramzan’s essence of self-realization and gratitude also reminds us to value those who nourish the nation—our farmers” said Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales, Fatima Fertilizer.

Pakistan urges global action against rising Islamophobia at UNGA

Driven by a purpose that goes beyond business, Fatima Fertilizer is dedicated to serving the community and fostering a spirit of unity. Through such initiatives, the company aims to celebrate the shared values of faith, humility, and appreciation for those who contribute to the nation’s prosperity.

As Ramzan fills us with devotion and compassion, Faslon Ko Takalluf serves as a heartfelt tribute to love and unity, echoing the spirit of Madinah. The video is now available on Sarsabz Fertilizer’s social media platforms, inviting everyone to embrace its message of peace and harmony.

To watch the full video, please visit: https://youtu.be/BYeaJSav0Io

Web Desk

