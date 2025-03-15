BISE teams continue to catch cases of unfair means during SSC exams

Rawalpindi - The invigilators and inspection teams of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi continue to catch cases of use of unfair means in the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual 2025 examinations as three more such cases were registered on Friday.

The three students were caught using unfair meaning while attempting the papers at Government College of Technology Hatar Road Taxila. The board staff registered the unfair means cases against the candidates. Since the start of the examination on March 4, the authorities have reportedly caught numerous cases of cheating and unfair means.

On the other hand, the BISE high ups continue to monitor the examination process directly by paying surprise visits to far off examination centres.

On Friday, BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, DPI Colleges Punjab Syed Ansar Azhar, Director Colleges Rawalpindi Sher Ahmed Satti, and BISE Controller Examination Tanveer Asghar Awan, and BISE Secretary Muhammad Fahad individually visited different examinations centres in Attock.

The DPI Colleges appreciated the efforts and strategy of BISE team for conducting the examinations and taking steps against cheating mafia. The DPI Colleges also underlined the efforts of the BISE chairman and the controller examinations for conducting the SSC examination as per the vision of the Punjab chief minister stressing the zero tolerance policy towards cheating.

BISE Chairman Adnan Khan separately visited different centres in Chakwal and examined the working of CCTV cameras, attendance of invigilation staff, and security arrangements.