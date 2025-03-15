Campaign to enroll 86,000 children in RYK schools launched

Rahim Yar Khan - In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district has officially launched the Enrollment Campaign 2025, a major initiative aimed at providing free and compulsory education to children between the ages of 5 and 16. The campaign sets an ambitious target of enrolling 86,000 new students in schools across the district.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervez attended a grand ceremony at Government Girls Model High School to inaugurate the campaign. Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that the Punjab government is committed to ensuring quality and equitable education under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He further explained that the campaign will be executed in two phases. The first phase, currently in progress, will conclude on May 31, while the second phase will commence after the summer break, running from August 15 to October 31, 2025.

The deputy commissioner urged education officers, teachers, and school administrators to play an active role in making the campaign successful. He stressed the importance of using social media, print and electronic media, and religious platforms such as mosques to raise awareness about the initiative. He also encouraged collaboration with community leaders, religious scholars, welfare organizations, and public representatives to increase enrollment. Additionally, he suggested that Friday sermons and Eid gatherings be used to encourage parents to enroll their children, while school councils and parent meetings should also be leveraged to promote the campaign.

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Khurram Pervez also distributed laptops to students from Rahim Yar Khan who had excelled in the Punjab Chief Minister’s Science Competitions and earned top positions with their innovative projects.

This large-scale initiative reflects Punjab’s commitment to enhancing literacy rates and ensuring that every child has access to education, paving the way for a brighter and more progressive future.