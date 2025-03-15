Saturday, March 15, 2025
Chairman NAB orders distribution of Rs1.16b as compensation to Eden scandal victims

NEWS WIRE
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In line with public-friendly initiatives, Chairman NAB Lt. Gen. (retd.) Nazir Ahmed has directed the immediate distribution of the fourth installment, amounting to Rs1.16 billion, recovered from those involved in the well-known Eden Scandal. The distribution process has already begun and will be completed before Eid-ul-Fitr.

To facilitate the victims, NAB Lahore has set up special desks to expedite the process, ensuring compliance with the chairman’s directives. NAB Lahore will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to ensure the continuous and seamless distribution of compensation cheques.

Director General NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar, stated that, according to NAB’s records, direct bank transfers to victims’ accounts have also begun under his direct supervision, ensuring timely disbursement of funds. He reaffirmed the chairman’s clear instructions that public welfare remains the top priority.

As a result of NAB Lahore’s efforts, a historic Plea Bargain amounting to Rs16 billion was reached with the accused in the renowned Eden scandal. This distribution marks the fourth installment of the recovered amount.

To further assist victims during Ramadan, NAB Lahore has introduced a pick-and-drop (shuttle) service within its premises, with senior citizens being prioritised.

