Saturday, March 15, 2025
Chinese, Iranian, Russian diplomats meet for nuclear talks

Chinese, Iranian, Russian diplomats meet for nuclear talks
March 15, 2025
Beijing  -  Chinese, Russian and Iranian diplomats met Friday for talks, state media said, in a meeting Beijing hopes could restart long-stalled negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program. The United States withdrew from that landmark deal, which had imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear development in return for sanctions relief, during US President Donald Trump’s first term. Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington’s withdrawal but then began rolling back its commitments. Efforts to revive the pact have since faltered. Beijing has said it hopes Friday’s talks will “strengthen communication and coordination, to resume dialogue and negotiation at an early time”. A readout of the meeting by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the three diplomats “exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other issues of common concern”. State media did not share any further details of the talks, attended by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, has reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy of sanctions against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

