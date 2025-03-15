Chiniot police cracks down on drug peddlers

CHINIOT - Chiniot police, the illicit drug trade arrested three drug peddlers and recovered a substantial quantity of hashish and heroin from different areas. The successful operation resulted in the seizure of 4650 grams of narcotics.

According to DPO office, Inspector Yousuf Shahzad and Sub-Inspector Tariq Mahmood apprehended drug peddler Liaqat, confiscating 1400 grams of hashish. Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Qamar Zaman and ASI Waqas Ahmed from Police Station Rajo, along with their team, arrested Mazahir, recovering 2 kilograms of hashish. In another operation, ASI Nasrullah Khan from the Organized Crime Unit, along with his team, arrested Farman, seizing 1250 grams of heroin.

Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals under narcotics provisions and further investigation is underway. District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed emphasized the importance of eradicating drugs from the district, stating that practical steps are being taken to save future generations from the scourge of drugs.

A special campaign is underway to crack down on drug peddlers, ensuring quality investigations and punishment for the accused. Ahmed stressed that public cooperation is crucial in completely eliminating drugs from the district.