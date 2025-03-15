CM Murad inaugurates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast

SUKKUR - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah kicked off the three-day celebrations of the 204th Urs of revered Sufi poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif, Khairpur district on Friday evening, by offering a ceremonial ‘Chadar’ at the saint’s shrine. The event, which began has drawn devotees from across Pakistan and abroad to pay tribute to the esteemed poet.

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Syed Riyaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, along with Naeem Kharal, Nawab Wassan, and Sachal Sarmast’s Custodian Abdul Haq Farooqi, were present at the inauguration ceremony. The Urs celebrations will feature various events, including Sughar Conference, Mehfil-e-Sama, Literary Conference, and a musical evening featuring traditional and folk music performances. The district administration Khairpur has declared a public holiday in Khairpur to facilitate the Urs celebrations.