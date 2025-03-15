Colours of Unity

In a world that often fixates on divisions, the sight of Holi and Ramazan being observed side by side in Mithi is a refreshing reminder of Pakistan’s diversity. The people of this desert city, where Hindus and Muslims have long coexisted in harmony, continue to celebrate each other’s traditions, offering a much-needed counterpoint to the rigid narratives imposed on the country from both within and outside.

Pakistan’s multicultural fabric has always been its strength. The resilience of its people, their ability to come together, and their shared history are often overshadowed by the singular lens through which the country is viewed internationally—one of extremism and intolerance. There is no denying that Pakistan, like every other nation, has its share of challenges, but to paint it as monolithic is to wilfully ignore the vibrant interfaith traditions that thrive across the country.

It is convenient for detractors, both foreign and domestic, to overlook such stories. They prefer to highlight discord, reinforcing stereotypes that serve their own narratives. But the reality is that moments like these, where Hindus and Muslims break bread together, are not anomalies—they are part of the country’s DNA. This is a Pakistan that is not just about conflicts and divisions but about shared joys and mutual respect.

Of course, challenges remain. Religious intolerance exists, and sectarian tensions do flare up. But Mithi is proof that there is another way. The people there do not just tolerate each other; they celebrate each other. If only this spirit of inclusivity could be embraced more broadly, perhaps Pakistan’s story in the world’s eyes would shift to one of coexistence rather than conflict. It is not just a hopeful possibility; it is an existing reality—one that deserves far more recognition than it receives.