Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DIG Islamabad visits checkpoints to review security arrangements

APP
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -   Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, visited various checkpoints across the district on Friday to review security arrangements and brief on-duty police officers on their responsibilities.

An official told APP that the visit was conducted under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, to ensure stringent security measures across the federal capital. DIG Tariq met with officers deployed at different duty points, appreciated their dedication, and encouraged them to perform their duties with commitment. Several other police officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG Tariq said that Islamabad Police has made special security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs during the holy month of Ramadan. “Our officers are actively engaged in ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining peace in the capital,” DIG Tariq stated, adding that all available resources are being utilized to uphold law and order.

PPP, PML-N committees to meet at Governor House today

DIG Tariq further emphasized that no elements disrupting public peace would be tolerated. “Our officers remain alert and committed to responding promptly to every call from citizens,” he said.

“All officers must stay in the field and perform their duty with a spirit of devotion, considering it an act of worship,” DIG Tariq stressed.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025