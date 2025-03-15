Discos seek Nepra approval for Rs 0.29/unit refund as power generation declines by 2.66pc in Feb

ISLAMABAD - Ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) have sought NEPRA’s approval for a refund of Rs0.298/unit to consumers on account of monthly FCA for February, as the power generation has declined by 2.66 percent during the month on a year-on-year basis.

The government’s winter package failed to boost energy consumption as the power generation declined by 2.66 percent from 7,130 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in February 2024 to 6,945 GWh during February 2025, said a petition submitted by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA). However, the fuel cost has considerably reduced from Rs8.6950/unit in February 2024 to Rs7.571/unit during month of February 2025. Notably, for the month of January 2025 also the generation of electricity was declined by 2 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of these utilities, has filed the application with the regulator to finalise the monthly fuel price adjustment (FCA) for February 2025.

During the month, 6,945 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity was generated at the cost of Rs52.58 billion (or Rs7.571/unit). The CPPA also claimed Rs3.945 billion as previous adjustments while Rs1.672 billion of electricity sold to IPPs. So, after this, 6,666 GWh had been delivered to Discos at Rs54,858 billion (or Rs8.229/unit). The transmission losses during February were 3.56 percent.

According to data shared by CPPA, hydel power remained the leading source of electricity, contributing 27.12 percent or 1,883 GWh, followed by nuclear power with 26.59 percent or 1,847 GWh to the national grid at Rs1.829 per unit.

This was followed by local coal power at 15.02 percent (1,043 GWh) and RLNG-based power generation at 14.11 percent (980 GWh). Natural gas-based generation accounted for 10.32 percent (716 GWh) at Rs13.357 per unit, while imported coal generation stood at only 1.56 percent (108 GWh), while no electricity was generated from furnace diesel.

Wind power contributed 2.5 percent (174 GWh), solar accounted for 1.22 percent (85 GWh), and bagasse-based power stood at 1.14 percent (79 GWh).

The NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on March 26 to evaluate whether the requested fuel charges variation is justified and if the companies adhered to the economic merit order in dispatching power from their plants and private suppliers.

If approved, the refund will apply to all categories except lifeline users, electric vehicle charging stations, prepaid electricity consumers across all categories.