Emergency declared to revive hockey

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs, Labour, and Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has declared a state of emergency to revive hockey, pledging swift action to restore its prominence. Announcing the Emerging Player Card Initiative, he emphasized efforts to boost youth participation in sports. Chairing the Sports Board Punjab’s General Body meeting at the National Hockey Stadium, Khokhar rejected calls for staff layoffs despite financial constraints, ensuring continued support for sports development. Officials, including MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia and Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, discussed strategies to address budget challenges. Key decisions included improving sports facilities and programs; Rs 7 lakh additional prize money for women’s table tennis and badminton in the Punjab Games; free access to all sports facilities for players and federations, with 10% increased rates for private events; formation of committees to rename sports venues and resolve staff service matters and appointment of separate swimming coaches for children and adults.