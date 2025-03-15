Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Emergency declared to revive hockey

Staff Reporter
March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs, Labour, and Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, has declared a state of emergency to revive hockey, pledging swift action to restore its prominence. Announcing the Emerging Player Card Initiative, he emphasized efforts to boost youth participation in sports. Chairing the Sports Board Punjab’s General Body meeting at the National Hockey Stadium, Khokhar rejected calls for staff layoffs despite financial constraints, ensuring continued support for sports development. Officials, including MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia and Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, discussed strategies to address budget challenges. Key decisions included improving sports facilities and programs; Rs 7 lakh additional prize money for women’s table tennis and badminton in the Punjab Games; free access to all sports facilities for players and federations, with 10% increased rates for private events; formation of committees to rename sports venues and resolve staff service matters and appointment of separate swimming coaches for children and adults.

Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1741932867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025