Enemies targeting Pakistan’s Defence: Hanif Abbasi

Federal Minister for Railways on Saturday warned that Pakistan’s enemies were attempting to weaken the country’s defence system.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Abbasi said the government was taking steps to improve the railway system, including enhancing the standards of the Railway Police.

Referring to the recent Jaffar Express attack, he termed the incident “worrisome” and questioned the resurgence of terrorism in the country. “Israel launches propaganda when we develop missiles, and India is using Afghan soil to spread terror in Pakistan,” he stated.

Abbasi also criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly amplifying India’s propaganda in the aftermath of the tragic train attack in Balochistan.

Praising the armed forces for their swift response, he announced that the scale of the Railway Police had been upgraded to match that of the Punjab Police. Additionally, families of the Jaffar Express victims will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5.2 million.