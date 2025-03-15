Equal Justice

The swift arrest of four suspects involved in the Lahore underpass shooting is a welcome move. The fact that an ordinary citizen had to step in to confront them speaks volumes about public frustration with lawlessness. Too often, those with wealth and influence have treated the law as an inconvenience rather than a boundary, secure in the belief that their status shields them from accountability. This incident, however, should serve as a reminder that such impunity cannot and should not continue.

Pakistan has seen its fair share of cases where individuals with the right connections have walked away unscathed despite clear violations of the law. This erodes public trust, reinforcing the perception that justice is a privilege reserved for the few rather than a right for all. When ordinary citizens begin taking matters into their own hands, it is a symptom of a system that has failed to uphold its own rules. The confrontation at the underpass was not an isolated act of bravery; it was a reflection of deep-seated frustration over selective justice.

It is encouraging that the police acted swiftly and that senior officials issued statements affirming that no one is above the law. However, the real test is whether this response remains an exception or becomes the norm. Rule of law cannot be selectively applied, nor can justice be a matter of public pressure. This case should set a precedent—an assurance that violations will be met with firm consequences, regardless of wealth or connections. Systemic change is overdue, and it is time for the law to function as it was meant to: impartially and consistently.