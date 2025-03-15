Fake news about suicide attackers creates panic

Mardan - A viral post on various WhatsApp groups and Facebook about the alleged entry of suicide attackers in Mardan has created panic among residents.

The post, widely circulated on social media, claimed that four suicide attackers had entered the city, urging citizens to stay vigilant and cooperate with the police and security agencies. It also included contact numbers for police stations. Another post featured a portrait of a young man, alleging that, according to police sources, he had entered Mardan from Buner district as a suicide attacker. Citizens were advised to be cautious and report him if spotted.

These social media posts have caused fear and anxiety among the public. However, when contacted for confirmation, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi denied the reports, stating that no suicide attacker had entered Mardan. He acknowledged, however, that security threats had been received over the past month.

A message was also sent to the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Range for clarification, but no response was received.

The people of Mardan have urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take action against those spreading false news on social media, which creates unnecessary panic and fear.