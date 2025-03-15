FIA initiates inquiry against actress Nadia Hussain under PECA

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated an inquiry against model and actress Nadia Hussain under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) following allegations of corruption against the agency’s officials on social media.

Nadia Hussain’s husband, Atif Mohammad Khan, was arrested by the FIA Karachi Zone on March 8 in a case of embezzlement of funds during his tenure as CEO of Al-Falah Securities (Private) Limited, according to a press note issued by the FIA on Friday.

The criminal inquiry against the accused was initiated on the complaint of the Group Head of Bank Al-Falah Ltd.

On March 12, Nadia Hussain shared a video statement on Instagram, showing chats and an audio recording of a caller who claimed to be an FIA officer. The caller demanded a bribe of Rs30 million for her husband’s release.

A spokesperson of FIA Karachi Zone in the press note said the Corporate Crime Circle of the agency conducted an “exhaustive criminal inquiry” against Khan, former head of Al-Falah Securities, which is a subsidiary of Bank Al-Falah Ltd.

The inquiry proceedings “unambiguously substantiated” that Khan embezzled Rs540 million from the company by misusing his position and “committing such acts which constituted criminal breach of trust, falsification of accounts and books, fraud and forgery,” he added.

Hence, the agency lodged a case against the accused and arrested him. He is being investigated in connection with the offences attracted in the case.

After the arrest of accused Khan, some fraudster, on March 11, using a photo of a senior FIA official as DP made a WhatsApp call to Ms Nadia Hussain, the wife of the accused, and demanded a bribe from her, the spokesperson claimed.

When Nadia Hussain contacted FIA Karachi, she was alerted that it was a hoax call. She was further advised to report it immediately to FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) Karachi. “However, she chose otherwise and resorted to her social media account to hurl unfounded and baseless allegations against FIA officials, which is a cognizable offence under the law,” the spokesperson said.

An inquiry under the PECA law has been initiated in FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing against Nadia Hussain, and it shall soon meet its logical conclusion on merits as per law, he added.