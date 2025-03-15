Four die in three separate accidents in Karachi

KARACHI - A series of devastating traffic accidents has struck Karachi, claiming four lives within a span of just 12 hours. In the latest incident occurred at Korangi Nasser Jump, a speeding vehicle slammed into two motorcyclists, leaving one dead and another injured. The injured victim identified as Emmanuel, later succumbed to his injuries at Jinnah Hospital.

In separate incidents, a pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run vehicle near Clifton’s Bin Qasim Park, while two motorcyclists lost their lives in collisions with trailers in Maripur and Qayyumabad.

The Karachi traffic authorities have decided to impose a strict helmet law on three major roads in the city in a bid to curb the rising number of motorcycle accidents. According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, the police have identified three routes– Metropole to Clifton Bridge, PIDC to Saudi Consulate, and Shahrah-e-Faisal – where motorcycle riders will not be allowed to enter without wearing helmets. “Motorcyclists without helmets will be turned back on three roads. We are initially making these three roads model roads,” said the DIG Traffic.

Two suspects arrested for murder during robbery

The Mithadar police station in District City has arrested two suspects involved in the murder of a citizen Farhan Qasim during a robbery near a restaurant in Sachal area.

The suspects, identified as Muhammad Kaleem and Nizamuddin, were caught with two pistols, rounds, and a motorcycle during a routine patrol and snap-checking operation, according to SSP City Arif Aziz on Friday.

The incident occurred on 27 January this year, when the victim and his brother had just withdrawn Rs. 0.9 million from a bank. The suspects followed them and shot Farhan Qasim in the head, killing him. CCTV footage from the scene captured the moment of the murder.

The arrested suspects are habitual criminals who have previously been jailed for multiple robbery and attempted murder cases. The case has been registered at Sachal Police Station in District East, and the suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings. Police are also interrogating them about their other accomplices.