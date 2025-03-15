Saturday, March 15, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gold prices see minor fluctuations

Gold prices see minor fluctuations
Web Desk
7:21 PM | March 15, 2025
Business

The price of gold in Pakistan remained largely stable on Saturday, with minor fluctuations observed in the local market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs 313,700, marking a slight decrease of Rs 300 from the previous session. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs 257, settling at Rs 268,947, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs 236 to trade at Rs 246,543.

In the international market, gold prices dipped by $4, with the rate per ounce settling at $2,984.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged, with 24-karat silver per tola holding steady at Rs 3,530, while 10 grams of silver continued to be traded at Rs 3,026.

Experts attribute the fluctuations in gold prices to global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions, with market analysts predicting continued volatility in the coming days.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1742013334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025