Gold prices see minor fluctuations

The price of gold in Pakistan remained largely stable on Saturday, with minor fluctuations observed in the local market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs 313,700, marking a slight decrease of Rs 300 from the previous session. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs 257, settling at Rs 268,947, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined by Rs 236 to trade at Rs 246,543.

In the international market, gold prices dipped by $4, with the rate per ounce settling at $2,984.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged, with 24-karat silver per tola holding steady at Rs 3,530, while 10 grams of silver continued to be traded at Rs 3,026.

Experts attribute the fluctuations in gold prices to global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions, with market analysts predicting continued volatility in the coming days.