Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats

London - Gold surpassed $3,000 for the Friday as US President Donald Trump’s trade wars boost the safe-haven asset, while stock markets bounced on hopes US lawmakers will avert a government shutdown. US shares rose in early deals after slumping in recent sessions while Asian equities ended the week on a positive note. European stock markets were also given a lift in afternoon deals after Germany moved closed to approving a massive infrastructure and defence spending programme. In Washington, with just hours until a deadline to push a Republican spending bill through, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dropped his threat to block it. The package would keep government operating through September, but Democrats have come under pressure from their grassroots to defy the plan, which they say is full of harmful spending cuts. Stocks gained support from “a burgeoning sense that a government shutdown will be averted after Senator Schumer said he will vote for House-passed continuing resolution”, said Patrick O’Hare, analyst at Briefing.com. O’Hare said stocks were also getting a boost from speculation China will announce more stimulus measures, and from reports that meetings between Canadian and US officials may have made some progress towards easing trade tensions. London’s FTSE 100 index rose as the pound dropped against the dollar, after data showed the UK economy unexpectedly shrank in January. In the eurozone, Paris and Frankfurt both rebounded after losses the previous day on US tariff threats. Germany’s likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz said his conservatives had struck a deal with the Greens on massively boosting defence and infrastructure spending, paving the way for the plan’s approval in parliament.