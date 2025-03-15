Govt won’t spare terrorists’ handlers, minister assures NA

ISLAMABAD - Appreciating the security forces for successful operation against terrorists involved in the recent attack on the Jaffar Express, Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry has warned that those facilitating terrorists through social media would be treated no differently than terrorists themselves.

The minister, taking part in Friday’s National Assembly sitting, said the way our security forces conducted the operation during the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express to rescue innocent passengers deserves recognition. “Whether it’s BLA, TTP, or others, their handlers and trainers are operating from neighbouring countries.” he said.

Chaudhry termed the train attack as a cowardly act of terrorism. “From one side, there was an assault by militants hiding in the mountains; on the other, regrettably, social media was used to malign Pakistan’s security forces,” he remarked.

The minister said these forces were protecting innocent civilians, including women, children, and government employees. He attributed the resurgence of terrorism to policy failures post-2018.

He urged all political stakeholders to engage in serious dialogue on Pakistan’s future, particularly on issues of national security. “This is a matter of national security. Let’s sit down and talk — whether about the National Action Plan or any other strategy. But speeches alone won’t solve anything,” he said.

The minister lauded the unity shown by the entire national leadership —including both the government and opposition in Balochistan — in addressing the menace of terrorism. “There is no insurgency in Balochistan. What we are dealing with is terrorism — pure and simple. Whether it is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), their patterns are identical.”

Over the resurgence of terrorism, Talal Chaudhry said the urgent need for full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP). “It’s been 20 years, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received over Rs 600 billion through the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. Yet, their Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) still operates from rented buildings and lacks proper resources,” he lamented.

He also came down hard on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to build institutional capacity. “Our intelligence agencies provide timely information, but implementation at the provincial level is missing. In Punjab, intelligence leads are acted upon, and results are visible. But in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, either there’s no capacity or no will to act,” he said.

PTI’s MNA Zartaj Gul, on her turn, criticized the Minister for Defence for criticizing the PTI. She said the only focus of Khwaja Asif was to fix the PTI as he was least concerned about the law and order situation in the country.