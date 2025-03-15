Saturday, March 15, 2025
IHC dismisses PTI leaders’ plea to meet Imran Khan

IHC dismisses PTI leaders' plea to meet Imran Khan
Web Desk
7:18 PM | March 15, 2025
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders seeking a meeting with party founder Imran Khan, declaring it inadmissible.

Justice Khadim Hussain Somroo announced the verdict, stating that the petitioners had not followed the prescribed mechanism for meeting the former prime minister.

The court noted that the jail superintendent had provided a list of eight PTI leaders who had already met Imran Khan. The individuals included Salman Akram Raja, Barrister Gohar, Salman Safdar, Naeem Panjotha, Shoaib Shaheen, Abuzar Niazi, and Niazullah Niazi.

The verdict further mentioned that these leaders met Imran Khan on March 10, whereas the petitioners had not adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for arranging a meeting.

Web Desk

National

