IHC forms judicial commission to verify Imran’s legal representation

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday appointed a judicial commission to visit Adiala Jail and verify lawyer Mashal Yousafzai’s claim that she is the legal representative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The decision followed Mashal Yousafzai’s petition, claiming jail authorities denied her access to the PTI founder despite legal authorisation. The court had earlier ordered Khan’s appearance, but Adiala Jail officials failed to comply, citing security concerns.

During the hearing, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan ordered that if the PTI founder could not appear via video link by 2 pm, he must be brought to court by 3 pm. The advocate general, however, said neither was possible due to security risks. The court then directed the jail superintendent and advocate general to submit affidavits explaining the situation.

To address the dispute, the IHC appointed a judicial commission led by law clerk Sakina Bangash.

The commission will visit Adiala Jail on Saturday to verify Yousafzai’s claim and assess whether she is being wrongfully denied access to Khan. The court further ordered the jail superintendent to facilitate the meeting.

Mashal Yousafzai welcomed the commission’s formation and requested that it also examine whether Khan has access to his friends. However, the advocate general clarified that the court’s order strictly applied to legal representation, not personal visits.

During the proceedings, the court expressed frustration with the jail authorities’ repeated non-compliance. Justice Ishaq warned that such actions undermined judicial authority and suggested the possibility of contempt charges if the directives continued to be ignored.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen informed the court that PTI’s leadership had been unable to meet Khan for the past five months. The court questioned jail authorities about this restriction. The jail superintendent responded that Khan had refused to meet visitors on a previous occasion and that both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, did not recognise Yousafzai as his lawyer.

The court also reviewed a list of six lawyers signed by Khan, confirming his designated legal representatives. The hearing was adjourned until March 19 for further proceedings.