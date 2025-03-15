IMF, govt conclude loan talks on positive note

ISLAMABAD - The talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have concluded here on Friday as the government is expecting to get the loan tranche after getting approval from the Executive Board of the Fund.

Ministry of Finance officials said that Pakistan had requested a loan of $2 billion from the IMF, which included the disbursement of the $1 billion tranche and an additional $1 billion in climate financing. The IMF would issue its statement on the talks.

Pakistan and the IMF have agreed to revise downward the macroeconomic and fiscal framework for the current fiscal year. The FBR tax collection has revised downward by Rs620 billion as it reduced to Rs12.35 trillion from Rs12.97 trillion.

The Fund is asking the government for increasing revenue, and reducing expenditures.

Pakistan convinced the IMF to slash the electricity rate by two rupees per unit. The IMF mission and Pakistani authorities had also held discussions on agricultural income tax.

The IMF team has demanded improving tax collection in a number of sectors including from retailers, dealers and real estate. The IMF also sought completion of privatization process of power distribution companies (Discos) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by June this year.

The FBR had forwarded the proposal to cut the tax rate on real estate in property sector, arguing the move is aimed at stemming the capital flight abroad. The FBR also assured the IMF in writing that the drive for the registration of the traders will continue.

In response to FBR proposals, the IMF has insisted that tax evasion can be avoided by making point of sale, and track and trace system more effective.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the one billion dollar tranche.