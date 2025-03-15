India sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reveals new details of terrorist attack on Jaffar Express Says terrorists behind train hijacking were in touch with their handlers in Afghanistan via satellite phones A key figure who previously served in Afghan Army was among the terrorists: DG ISPR CM Bugti says BLA terrorists deliberately targeting innocent civilians BLA receiving support from Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD - d Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday shared details of the Jaffar Express train attack, revealing strong nexus between India, the terrorist group and its handlers operating from Afghanistan via satellite phones behind the hijacking.

While speaking at a news conference alongside Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, he screened sev-eral AI-generated, fake and old video clips that were aired by India’s mainstream media, primarily provided by an internationally recognized terrorist group, to glorify the hijacking and build an anti-Pakistan narrative by spreading misinformation.

The ISPR DG said personnel of the FC and the Army responded to the terrorist activity without any undue delay after the hijackers blew up a railway track with an IED and martyred three soldiers at an FC picket before hijacking the train on March 11.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said the terrorists were divided into multiple groups and had occupied the heights, holding hostage a group of passengers inside the train while the rest were held outside.

He added that, at the same time, an information warfare campaign was underway, led by the Indian media to glorify the incident, which was inhumane, as innocent people were made hostages and targeted.

He said that terrorists had released a group of hostages selected on the basis of ethnic profiling, adding terrorists have nothing to do with humanity, nor with Pakistan, nor with Islam.

On the morning of March 12, he said FC and Army personnel first engaged the terrorists with ground-based snipers and took them out, which provided a change to some of hostages to sneak out from the captivity. “When terrorists were engaged, a group gets a chance, and they started running towards multiple direc-tions. This is because, the snipers engage them,” he added.

By midday, the ISPR DG said, the Zaraar Company of the Special Services Group, was got in place which carried out their planning and situational assessment, differentiating between passengers and terrorists in-cluding suicide bombers before engaging them. “[. . . ] First they clear the engine, and then the terrorists, who encountered them, they started taking them out. And then, bogey by bogey, they cleared the train. So, this is how it slowly and gradually developed into a successful operation,” he said, adding no casualty hap-pened to the hostages during this clearance operation.

He highlighted that the operation was executed with utmost professionalism, planning, and unwavering courage by Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Frontier Corps (FC), and Special Services Group (SSG), with the nation’s prayers contributing to its success.

He further revealed that links to the terrorist incident have been traced back to Afghanistan. “We have cred-ible intelligence confirming that the networks orchestrating these attacks are operating from across the bor-der in Afghanistan,” he said. The ISPR DG disclosed that among those involved was a key figure who has previously served in the Afghan Army and is now actively engaged in terrorist activities against Pakistan.“ The entire chain of events points towards external involvement, specifically from elements based in Af-ghanistan,” he added.

He lauded the bravery and professionalism of the forces who risked their lives to rescue innocent civilians from an imminent threat. “We are thankful to Allah and salute our brave sons who, with their detailed plan-ning, foresight, courage, and devotion, saved precious lives in an extremely dangerous and challenging en-vironment,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding the recent surge in terrorist activities, the ISPR DG said, “Without any hesitation, I would say that unless these 14 points of NAP are fully implemented, it will be challenging to achieve sustainable peace.”

He urged all stakeholders, including political parties, institutions, and the public, to play their role in imple-menting the NAP, stressing that national unity and consensus remain essential for overcoming the menace of terrorism. He said law enforcement agencies conducted 59,775 intelligence-based operations, both major and minor, in 2024. So far in 2025, 11,654 IBOs have been carried out.

“This year, we are averaging 180 IBOs per day,” he added. Meanwhile, around 1,250 terrorists were “sent to hell” in 2024 and 2025, while 563 security personnel were martyred in the line of duty, he said.

Responding to a question regarding the rise in terrorist activities, the ISPR DG said, “Every moment, secu-rity forces are engaged in counter-terrorism efforts. Sacrifices are being made daily—soldiers, police offi-cials, and even civilians are losing their lives to safeguard Pakistan’s future. Children are being orphaned because of this fight.”

He further said, “We have irrefutable evidence that terrorist groups, including Khawarij and other factions, have established their leadership, recruitment networks, and training centers inside Afghanistan. Afghan nationals are involved in these activities, and they are providing sanctuary and facilitation to terrorists tar-geting Pakistan.”

He also underlined Pakistan’s firm stance against illegal activities fueling instability in the region. “Pakistan is taking decisive action against a wide range of illegal spectrums, including narcotics trafficking, smug-gling, non-custom paid vehicles, and the massive mafias profiting from the smuggling of Iranian petrol and diesel,” he said. “These mafias, who have long operated freely and undermined Pakistan’s economic and social stability, are now being confronted,” he added. “They resist any effort that threatens their vested in-terests. But for Pakistan to realise its true potential and overcome its challenges, the state and its people must stand united.”

He said all intelligence agencies worked day and night to find these leads to neuteralise any potential inci-dent through preemptive actions. There is no chest thumping in the work of intelligence and there is need to characterise such incidents as intelligence failure.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said the terrorist groups like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are deliberately targeting innocent civilians and wanted to make Pakistan unstable.

He commended the Pakistan army, FC Balochistan, and law enforcement agencies for their courage and efficiency in handling the operation in challenging terrain. “I pay tribute to security forces for the successful operation,” he said.

Bugti expressed his gratitude to the international community for standing with Pakistan during this difficult time. He acknowledged the support and solidarity shown by countries including the US, China, Russia, the UK, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, UAE, and Bahrain, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General and the UAE Ambassador. He extended his thanks on behalf of the people of Balochistan, appreciating the global response to the tragic incident.

Drawing a parallel with extremists who misuse religion to justify their actions, he stated that terrorism under any banner is unjustifiable. “These acts are not about Baloch rights or traditions — they are acts of terror-ism aimed at destabilising Pakistan,” he asserted.

Those spreading unrest are mere terrorists who have violated Baloch customs,” said Bugti. Replying to a question, he said that the human rights violations are being carried out by the BLA and other terrorist groups, who are deliberately targeting innocent civilians. He said that passengers are being targeted from buses and killed, stressing that such actions are a blatant violation of human rights.

Replying to another question, Bugti said that Pakistan has consistently extended help to Afghanistan, even during its hard times. Pakistan has given refuge to Afghan refugees, despite facing significant challenges, including the destruction of local businesses. However, the response we’ve received has been troubling. Attacks are happening right in front of us, particularly in Balochistan, with groups like the BLA receiving support from the Afghanistan.