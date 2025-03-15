Saturday, March 15, 2025
Inflation during Ramadan

March 15, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I would like to bring attention to the rising costs of essential goods during this period. Every year, the prices of food items and daily necessities increase due to higher demand, making it difficult for many families to afford basic needs. Inflation during Ramadan puts a financial strain on low- and middle-income households, affecting their ability to observe the month with peace of mind. It is essential that all stakeholders, including businesses and market regulators, work together to ensure fair pricing and prevent unnecessary price hikes.

I sincerely urge the relevant authorities and businesses to take steps to stabilise prices, offer discounts on staple items, and ensure that essential goods remain accessible to all.

IQBAL BASHEER,

Rawalpindi.

