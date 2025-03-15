Inspector, seven cops dismissed from service

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Friday rejected appeals of an inspector rank officer and seven constables, upholding their dismissal from service.

Inspector Asim Inam from Khanewal police was summoned time and again to appear in person and explain his position on charges of dereliction from duty but he failed to appear and dismissed from service. Appeals of seven constables who were dismissed from service were also rejected. They included Rizwan Akram, Israr Ahmad, Tariq Ali, Munawar Hussain, Muhammad Amjad, Samiullah and Shahzad Hussain. However, appeals of some officers and officials were accepted including sub inspector who was dismissed from service but charges against him were not proved. ASIs Mazhar Abbas and Muhammad Aslam were restored to their original rank of sub inspector. Appeals of some other officials were also accepted.

Vegetables grown with sewerage water destroyed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team inspected vegetable farms in the Sonaray Wali Gali area of Mailsi, Vehari district, and destroyed crops on 24 kanals of land, which were being grown with contaminated sewage water.

According to details, vegetables such as spinach, coriander, and radish were being grown using toxic sewage water, posing a serious threat to public health. Speaking on the matter, Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that only clean and safe water from tube wells should be used for cultivating edible crops.

“Toxic substances present in contaminated water enter the food chain through these vegetables, leading to serious diseases,” he warned. He further added that only non-edible plants such as outdoor decorative plants, jute, and other ornamental crops should be irrigated with sewage or industrial waste water. Ensuring the supply of safe and healthy food was top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.