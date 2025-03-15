Iranian Ramadan Traditions

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims in Iran, alongside their brothers and sisters across the Islamic world, observe fasting, engage in worship, and seek spiritual purification. While adhering to religious obligations, Iranians also embrace unique cultural traditions and customs that have developed over centuries. These traditions add to the richness of Ramadan observances in Iran, and a variety of special foods and beverages are commonly enjoyed during this sacred month.

Traditions, Customs, and Rituals:

Mosque Cleaning and Decoration: While mosques are regularly maintained throughout the year, special efforts are made before Ramadan to clean, decorate, and prepare them for this auspicious month.

The Tradition of Reconciliation: In the spirit of Ramadan, people seek to mend strained relationships, as it is believed that if a believer remains in conflict with someone for more than three days, their prayers and fasting may not be accepted.

Quran Recitation Gatherings: These gatherings provide an opportunity for communal learning and reflection. Each night, one section (Juz’) of the Quran is recited, and children are encouraged to participate in order to strengthen their connection with the holy book.

Family Gatherings and Social Bonding: Ramadan fosters a sense of togetherness as families and relatives come together, reinforcing the Islamic tradition of maintaining strong family ties (Silat al-Rahm).

Laylat al-Qadr (The Night of Decree) and Vigil Prayers: One of the most sacred traditions of Ramadan is night-long prayer and supplication on Laylat al-Qadr, the night believed to mark the revelation of the Quran.

Charitable Giving, Food Donations, and Orphan Support: A significant part of Ramadan is giving to those in need. Many people anonymously send food packages to the less fortunate, distribute charity meals, or support orphans in their communities.

Golrizan Ceremony and the Release of Prisoners: Wealthy individuals, artists, and philanthropists participate in a tradition known as Golrizan, where they collectively raise funds to secure the release of inmates, often those imprisoned for financial reasons.

Eid al-Fitr Prayer: At the conclusion of Ramadan, Muslims in Iran, like those across the world, come together in a powerful display of unity to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayer in congregation.

Traditional Foods and Refreshments:

Before dawn, Iranians consume hearty meals, including rice dishes, stews, and kebabs, to sustain themselves throughout the fasting hours. At iftar (the meal to break the fast), lighter foods such as bread, cheese, fresh herbs, and simple dishes are favoured. Many begin their iftar with dates, warm water, saffron sherbet, or basil seed (tukhme sharbati) drinks to help rehydrate the body.

Popular Ramadan Dishes:

Ash (Thick Soup): A nourishing dish made with chickpeas, lentils, and aromatic herbs.

Halim: A protein-rich porridge made with wheat and meat, known for its digestive benefits and ability to boost energy.

Basil Seeds and Flaxseeds Drink (Tukhme Sharbati & Khakshir): These natural ingredients help maintain hydration throughout the fasting hours. Modern research confirms that the fibre content and water-retaining properties of basil seeds help reduce thirst and sustain energy levels.

Sholeh Zard: A fragrant and vibrant dessert made from rice, saffron, cardamom, rosewater, and pistachios, providing a quick energy boost at iftar.

Zoolbia and Bamia (Jalebi and Gulab Jamun): These traditional sweets, made from flour, rosewater, and sugar syrup, are a shared delicacy between Iran and Pakistan, symbolising the deep cultural ties between the two nations.

Other dishes commonly enjoyed in both Iran and Pakistan include Sheer Berenj (Rice Pudding), Halwa, Joojeh Kebab (Chicken Boti), Koobideh Kebab (Seekh Kebab), and Shami Kebab.

Strengthening Iran-Pakistan Ties through Ramadan:

Ramadan carries a universal message of unity and solidarity, as Muslims worldwide fast and break their fasts together. This sacred month presents an ideal opportunity for cultural collaboration between Iran and Pakistan. Both nations can strengthen their bonds through initiatives such as Quran recitation competitions, Islamic art and calligraphy exhibitions, joint television productions, Ramadan cultural festivals, academic and interfaith conferences, and unity-building dialogues.

As we embrace the spiritual essence of Ramadan, I sincerely pray that Almighty God accepts the worship and prayers of our brothers and sisters in Pakistan. May He bless the great and faithful nation of Pakistan with prosperity, health, peace, and security, and may He grant success and honour to Muslims across the world.

Reza Amiri Moghadam

The writer is Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Islamabad.