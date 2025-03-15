Islamabad court extends Bushra Bibi’s bail till April 15

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday extended the interim bail of former first lady Bushra Bibi until April 15 in a case related to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 26.

Additional Sessions Judge (West) Chaudhry Amir Zia presided over the hearing of Bibi’s plea.

Bibi had submitted applications seeking exemption from appearing in person and requested to be included in the investigation. Her counsel argued that she was willing to cooperate with the probe.

Following the hearing, the court granted an extension on her bail.

It is pertinent to mention that a case against Bushra Bibi has been registered at Ramna Police Station under Section 144 and multiple other provisions.