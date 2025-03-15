Jail officials fail to produce Imran in court

ISLAMABAD - The Adiala Jail authorities on Friday failed to produce the PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in person despite clear court orders.

The IHC had ordered the jail authorities to produce incarcerated Imran Khan in person in the court while hearing a petition filed by Mashal Yousafzai against the denial of permission to meet the former PM in Adiala Jail.

During the initial hearing on Friday, the court observed that the Islamabad Advocate General (AG) must inform the court if they intended to proceed with the video link appearance. However, if the PTI founder is not presented via video link by 2pm, he must be brought before the court in person at 3pm. After the 2pm deadline expired, the former prime minister was due to be presented in the court in person, as per the court orders. However, the Islamabad advocate general (AG) informed the court that bringing the PTI founder from jail was not possible due to security concerns and that presenting him via video link was also not feasible.

On this, the court directed the Adiala jail superintendent and Islamabad AG to submit their affidavits in this regard.

The court also formed a commission to send law clerk Sakina Bangash to visit Adiala Jail and confirm from the PTI founder whether Yousafzai was his lawyer or not. The commission that includes the law clerk has been directed to meet Imran Khan today, and the jail superintendent has been instructed to make arrangements for the meeting.