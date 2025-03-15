Saturday, March 15, 2025
JUI-F leader among four injured in NW mosque blast

JUI-F leader among four injured in NW mosque blast
March 15, 2025
PESHAWAR  -  A blast rocked a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district on Friday, leaving at least four worshippers, including district chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), injured, police said.

According to the local police, leader of the JUI-F Abdullah Nadeem was believed to be the target of the blast. The politician has been hospitalised with critical injuries, said a district police chief, DPO Asif Ba-hadur.

“In the explosion, Abdullah Nadeem, the district chief of JUI, was seriously wounded,” he said. “Three others, also belonging to the JUI, have sustained minor injuries.”

The culprit behind the explosion was not immediately clear.

The police officer added that two children were among those injured in the blast.

“The police have also reached the site of the blast and are collecting evidence,” he said, adding that further investigations were underway.

India sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

Attacks have been escalating in Pakistan’s border regions with Afghanistan in recent months.

Last month, a suicide bomber killed six worshippers Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani — son of Maulana Samiul Haq and chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-S) during Friday prayer at the Darul Uloom Haqqani in Nowshera district.

This week in Balochistan, militants hijacked a train and held passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security forces, leaving at least 26 hostages and four security personnel dead.

