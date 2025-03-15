Saturday, March 15, 2025
Kamran, Umar Akmal’s father robbed in Lahore

Web Desk
7:26 PM | March 15, 2025
The father of renowned cricketers Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal was robbed of a newly installed solar system in broad daylight, with a case registered against the theft.

The incident occurred at the family’s farmhouse in Lahore’s Heer police precinct, where unknown thieves broke the main gate’s latch and stole a solar system worth PKR 500,000 before fleeing the scene.

According to Kamran Akmal’s father, the solar system had been installed just a day earlier but was stolen the very next day. Upon receiving the complaint, Heer Police arrived at the location and launched an investigation.

SP Cantonment Owais Shafiq confirmed that a case was filed based on the complaint of the farmhouse coach, Kashif Mehmood. He has directed SDPO Burki Ghulam Dastgir Khan to ensure the suspects are arrested at the earliest. Officials stated that efforts are underway to trace the culprits using CCTV footage and other investigative methods.

