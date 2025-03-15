Saturday, March 15, 2025
KP govt reminds PHC to form judicial commission for May 9 probe

Web Desk
2:39 PM | March 15, 2025
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has sent a reminder to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) regarding the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel stated that the provincial cabinet approved the commission on June 27, 2024, and two letters have been sent to PHC, but no response has been received yet. The government aims to uncover the facts and present them to the public.

The KP government had previously requested PHC Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim to appoint a judge either sitting or retired to lead the investigation. The government will determine its next course of action once PHC responds.

